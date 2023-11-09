Chantel Jeffries flashes her abs in a tiny brown string bikini while working on her tan at the beach in Miami: ‘Adventure time!’

<!–

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Chantel Jeffries has never looked better.

On Wednesday, the DJ showed off her toned figure on a beach in Miami, where she lives.

The 31-year-old star showed off her toned stomach and sculpted arms in the tiny brown bikini top and matching mini panties.

The 31-year-old star lay on a white towel on a lounge chair while wearing brown ombre sunglasses and had a book next to her.

In another image, her back was turned to show fans on her Insta Stories how long her braids have grown.

‘Adventure Time!’ the model wrote about her photo on social media,

The social media personality also showed off her braids in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Monday.

In the clip, Jeffries took in the sights of Miami’s coastline while skating with a friend.

The DJ wore a jet black bikini top during her excursion that exposed much of her upper chest.

The model also carried a matching bag and accessorized with a pair of gold chains.

Jeffries’ beautiful pre-braided hair was prominently featured in a series of photos shared to her Instagram account after Halloween last week.

The model dressed up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles as she posed for the photos, showing off her curvy backside in one snap.

The performer’s costume clung tightly to her sculpted form as she made the most of the Halloween season.

The social media personality’s voluminous locks were tied up in a long ponytail that fell down her back as she spent time in front of the camera.

In another image, her back was turned to show fans on her Insta Stories how long her braids have grown. 'Adventure Time!' the model wrote about her photo on social media

Jeffries also wrote a short message in the caption of her post asking her fans if anyone “needs to be saved.”

The artist attached a few videos to her post, in which she served as a disc jockey at a club in Philadelphia.

In her first clip, the model appeared to enjoy the adoration of the crowd who gathered to watch her perform.

She was later joined by a friend before singing along to a Drake song in her second video.