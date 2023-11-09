Longtime New York Lawmaker Accuses Doctor of Molesting Him During Senate Physical

Bennett Raglin/WireImage for Hairdressers Against AIDS

The first-ever openly gay member of the New York State Senate claims he was molested nearly two decades ago by a doctor conducting a routine physical exam required of all legislators.

That’s according to a new lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast, in which former State Sen. Thomas Duane—also the first openly HIV-positive member of the legislative body—says Dr. Nathan Mitkoff of the Albany Medical Center ground his genitals against his thigh during a check-up in 2004. He alleges the disturbing incident “made his recovery from substance abuse more difficult and his ongoing need for psychological therapy more pressing.”

Duane, 68, served in the State Senate from 1999 to 2012, following a six-year stint on the New York City Council. He represented Manhattan’s 29th District, which spans from the Upper West Side to Greenwich Village, and across town to the East Village. Duane, a Democrat, took the lead in allowing same-sex couples to marry, introduced legislation requiring insurance companies to cover mental health treatment, and was known around town as a vocal champion for tenants’ rights. He stepped down from his position after 14 years, saying he had grown tired of the commute between New York City and Albany.

