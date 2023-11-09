Ohio just voted to legalize recreational marijuana. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Ohio just voted to legalize marijuana.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Marijuana is legal for adults in 24 states and Washington, DC. Medical marijuana is legal in 38 states and DC.

Voters keep backing legal cannabis, though the drug is still federally illegal.

Ohio is the latest state to legalize recreational cannabis.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US.

Ohio just became the latest state to legalize cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 24, along with Washington, DC and Guam.

Last year, legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously voted to legalize cannabis in 2018, but the law was struck down in court. Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis through ballot measures in the 2022 elections, while Delaware lawmakers did so earlier this year.

Cannabis is still considered an illegal drug by the US federal government.

Canada legalized marijuana federally in 2018.

See all the states where marijuana is legal:

This article was published in January 2018 and has been updated with new information about where cannabis is legal. It was last updated on November 9, 2023. Melia Russell contributed to an earlier version of this story.

