Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

Kylie Jenner announced Wednesday that she has adopted a new dog – a Dapple Dachshund named ‘Moo Pants’ – for her captured combined 539 million social media.

The 26-year-old reality star cradled her precious pup while lip-syncing to Mitski’s new song My Love Mine All Mine.

“He’s over me,” Kylie wrote to her TikTok video.

The Dapple Dachshund – a German dog breed – has a lifespan of 12 to 16 years and is known for being highly intelligent, affectionate, alert, playful and stubborn.

‘Tired pants! Hey, are you done fooling around? Because I was trying to show everyone how great (you are)!’ Jenner said struggling with the biting dog.

‘Moo Broek, no! Ow, he’s on my toe, ouch! You’re crazy. No. You have to learn, no!’

Once the Kardashians’ producer-star companion settled in, she settled down said: ‘All done? He is so cute!’

Moo Pants looks identical to Hershula Richie, the Dapple Dachshund that Scott Disick adopted for his girlfriend Sofia Richie Grainge toward the end of their three-year relationship, which ended in 2020.

Unfortunately, Lionel Richie’s 25-year-old daughter hasn’t posted anything about her dog since November 2022.

On October 6, Kylie shared an Instastory of her nine-year-old Italian Greyhound Norman, the first dog she adopted on her 17th birthday, with the caption: “My boy is getting old!”

And on June 7, Jenner shared one TikTok of all seven of her Italian Greyhounds – including Bambi, Harlie, Rosie and Sophia – as she said, “Look, I just ran into all my babies on their walk. Hello darlings!’

In Los Angeles CountyOnly four dogs are allowed per household, unless you have a recognized animal facility (groomers, kennels or pet shops).

The Calabasas socialite will likely bring her $73 million, 10-seat “Kylie Air” private plane to New York to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s second appearance on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

There are unconfirmed reports that Jenner and Timothée met at Nobu Malibu as early as 2019 before ringing in the new year in Aspen.

Chalamet previously romanticized his The King leading lady Lily-Rose Depp, Extrapolations actress Eiza González and Madonna’s eldest Lourdes Leon.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has two children: daughter Stormi, five; and son Aire, 21 months – after her five-year relationship with disgraced Astroworld founder Travis Scott, which ended in December.

Kylie has spent the past two days promoting the second release from her new clothing company, Khy.

From November 15, Jenner will release a line of catsuits and puffers in cobalt blue, black and stone tones, created by designer duo Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards of Entire Studios.

A Simpsons guest star is currently an executive producer and stars in the 10-episode fourth season of The Kardashians, airing Thursday on Hulu.

On May 7, the spin-off Keeping Up with the Kardashians triumphantly won the trophy for best docu-reality series at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.