Nicki Minaj on Vaccine Controversy: ‘I Like to Make My Own Assessment’

    Nicki Minaj isn’t letting the internet influence her politics. In her first (and long-awaited) cover story for Vogue, the rapper talked about the backlash she’s received for voicing controversial opinions on various topics, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

    “I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd,” she told Vogue. “I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone.”

    In 2021, Minaj took to X (then Twitter) to express apprehension about getting vaccinated after it was supposedly required to attend that year’s Met Gala. The “Super Bass” rapper said that she wanted to do her own research on the shot before getting it. She also tweeted an absurd story, claiming that the vaccine caused her cousin’s friend to have swollen testicles and become impotent.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

