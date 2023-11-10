Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    The Best Gifts For Gen Z Folks, According to a Gen Z’er

    The Best Gifts For Gen Z Folks, According to a Gen Z’er

    The time has come to get that Gen Z’er in your life a gift for the holidays. Allow me to break it down for you as a fellow member of Gen Z myself, what should be top of mind when crossing off your shopping list. The demographic itself has had a trajectory like no other. Yes, some of us make a living off dancing on TikTok, while others have revolutionized what it means to be an activist in today’s day and age.

    Of course, there are those who work corporate 9-5 jobs and some who are just still figuring themselves out—all valid and all equally as cool! Truly, get you a generation who does it all! Why do I mention this? Because despite our many widespread interests, shopping for gifts for Gen Z—for the most part—isn’t exactly easy, but I’m here to walk you through it.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

