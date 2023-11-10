‘Pure Evil’: Kentucky Mom Accused of Slaughtering Her Sons

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

A Kentucky mom faces two murder charges after cops say she inexplicably shot her two young sons, aged 6 and 9, dead inside their home on Wednesday morning.

Col. Alex Payne, a chief deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, speculated that 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas may have turned violent due to “pure evil,” a mental health crisis, substance abuse, or a combination of the three.

“Pick your poison,” he said, according to WLKY. “None of it’s good. The result is horrific.”

