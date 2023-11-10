Jurgen Klopp says Luis Diaz is ‘very happy’ after his father was released from captivity in Colombia and is prepared to play against Toulouse in the Europa Conference League

Jurgen Klopp says Luis Diaz is ‘very happy’ after his father’s release

Luis Manuel Diaz had been captured at gunpoint by guerrilla terrorist group ELN

DOMINIC KING: I don’t understand what football is anymore – It all comes to the surface

Jurgen Klopp said Luis Diaz is ‘very happy’ and willing to play against Toulouse in the Europa Conference League after his father was rescued.

Diaz’s father has finally been freed from kidnappers, 12 days after he was captured at gunpoint.

The Liverpool star missed two games but scored a late equalizer against Luton this weekend and will start against Toulouse.

Klopp said TNT Sports: ‘It seems like Lucho is very happy, he gives his thumbs up all the time, so it looks very good, but I’m not the one to release anything. It was clear that the timing couldn’t have been better. If it’s today, great. That’s all I can say.

‘Yes, we ask him (if he wants to play), he wants, great, he will.’

Luis Diaz is ‘very happy’ and ready to play after his father’s release from captivity, says Jurgen Klopp

This is the first image of Luis Manuel Diaz (pictured, centre), the father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz, after he was rescued following his kidnapping on October 28

Klopp named Luis Diaz in his starting line-up against Toulouse after a horrific two weeks for the winger

Liverpool released the following statement: ‘We are delighted by the news of the safe return of Luis Diaz’s father and we thank everyone involved in securing his release.’

News emerged that Luis Manuel Diaz had been taken into custody by a ‘Humanitarian Commission’ consisting of the Catholic Church and the UN on Thursday.

The 58-year-old was taken along with the attacker’s mother when they went to get watermelons at a gas station on Saturday, October 28.

The Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerrilla group, was subsequently found responsible.

Diaz watched as his mother was rescued for hours after she was kidnapped, but his father remained missing for 12 days.

However, it has now been revealed that Diaz’s father has been rescued and taken to a nearby town for medical checks, with the family already on their way to visit him.

Diaz Snr received medical care on the mountainside after a helicopter took off to rescue him

Diaz lifted his Liverpool shirt in his final match, his first since the kidnapping, to release a message that read in Spanish: ‘Freedom for Dad’

Meanwhile, a statement from the Colombian Football Federation read: ‘The Colombian Football Federation thanks the National Government, the Armed Forces and the National Police, as well as all the institutions and officials who made possible the release of Luís Manuel Díaz, the father of our player Luís. Diaz, possibly.

‘Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values ​​of man. In Colombia it must remain a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

‘We therefore emphasize the need to preserve this activity, as well as those involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sport.’

The statement continued: “Behind a ball roll the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, youth, women, men and adult footballers, their loved ones and an entire country. Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again!’