    Controversial Chat Platform Omegle Shuts Down for Good

    Controversial Chat Platform Omegle Shuts Down for Good

    Omegle, a popular video and chat platform, has officially shuttered after 14 years. The website, which randomly connected users with each other all over the internet, drew near constant controversy and criticisms from digital safety advocates over the years for its reputation as a breeding ground for pedophiles, child pornography, and racists.

    In a statement posted to the website today, Omegle’s founder Leif K-Brooks explained the decision by saying that it was “no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically” to keep running the website. While he acknowledged that “heinous crimes” were committed on the website, he laid much of the blame on “a constant barrage of attacks on communication services.”

    “As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight—coupled with the existing stress of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse—are simply too much,” K-Brooks wrote.

