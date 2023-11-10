Tenn. College Student, 18, Dies After Being Shot in Head While Walking on Track

NASHVILLE – A Belmont University student from New Jersey, Jillian Ludwig, tragically passed away a day after being shot in the head. The alleged shooter, Shaquille Taylor, had previously been released for incompetence to stand trial in connection to another shooting. The incident occurred while Ludwig was walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, and she was found in critical condition by a passerby.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Ludwig’s death on Thursday, revealing that the 18-year-old succumbed to her injuries overnight. Taylor, identified as the suspect, was apprehended shortly after the shooting. Police say Taylor, allegedly shooting at a car from a public housing unit across the street, inadvertently struck Ludwig with a stray bullet.

Charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering, Taylor is currently held on a $280,000 bond. Authorities are modifying his charges in discussions with the district attorney’s office. News of Ludwig’s death followed a plea from Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk to streamline the process of committing individuals to mental institutions.

Taylor’s history includes multiple criminal charges, notably in 2021 for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He and another man allegedly shot at a woman driving with her children, leading to charges that were later dismissed due to Taylor being deemed incompetent to stand trial. A court order mentioned Taylor’s medical history, indicating he developed pneumonia at birth, leading to a brain infection, and that he functions at a kindergarten level.

District Attorney Funk criticized the stringent standards for involuntary commitment under state law, advocating for a more balanced approach between individual needs and public safety. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell emphasized the need for more mental health crisis beds and a renewed discussion on restricting access to firearms for individuals posing a threat to the community.

At the time of Ludwig’s shooting, Taylor had a warrant for failing to appear in court related to a September 21 arrest. The arrest stemmed from an incident on September 16 involving a carjacking of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, for which Taylor was charged with felony auto theft. He had been released on a $20,000 bond but failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

