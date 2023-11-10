Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    ‘Eliminating Hamas is not going to happen,’ Palestinian PM tells FRANCE 24

    ‘Eliminating Hamas is not going to happen,’ Palestinian PM tells FRANCE 24

    Speaking to FRANCE 24 one month after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Mohammad Shtayyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, called for “an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, but said that “the Israelis don’t want any ceasefire because today the Israelis are in the mood of revenge”. Shtayyeh argued that Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas “is totally not going to happen”, and called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as an “international intervention to put serious pressure on Israel”. Finally, he said he would like to see “general elections” held for the Palestinians.

