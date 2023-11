Reuters

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election.

“To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better—it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you,” Manchin said in a videotaped message posted to social media.

Manchin has been West Virginia’s only congressional Democrat since Sen. Jay Rockefeller retired in 2015.

