    Fox News Anchor Calls Hillary Clinton ‘So Evil’ for Trump-Hitler Comparison

    Fox News

    Fox News “straight news” anchor Harris Faulkner lashed out against “failed presidential candidate” Hillary Clinton on Thursday, claiming the former secretary of state was “so evil” for making a comparison between former President Donald Trump and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

    During a Wednesday appearance on daytime talk show The View, Clinton warned about the dangers of a second Trump administration amid recent polls that find the disgraced ex-president leading President Joe Biden in several battleground states.

    “When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done,’” she said. “What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press.”

