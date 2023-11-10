Elementary School Janitor Performed Sickening Sex Acts With Cafeteria Utensils, Food Meant for Kids

A janitor from Cumberland County, New Jersey, Giovanni Impellizzeri, appeared in court on Thursday for a detention hearing, during which disturbing details about his case emerged.

Impellizzeri, a 25-year-old resident of Vineland, is accused of engaging in egregious acts that involved violating and contaminating school property, particularly school food. He also faces charges of Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography, with authorities clarifying that he did not manufacture the child pornography but possessed and distributed it to others.

Following the revelations in court, a judge ordered Impellizzeri to be held in custody until his next court appearance. He had been employed at the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District, and his arrest on October 31 stemmed from allegations of contaminating food and utensils with bleach and bodily fluids.

During the Thursday morning court session, the Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor disclosed that Impellizzeri admitted in a Telegram app chatroom to mixing feces into taco meat at the school. Prosecutors presented evidence from the suspect’s phone, showing him using a dish sponge from the teachers’ lounge to clean urinals and toilets, subsequently returning the sponge to the lounge.

Another video allegedly depicted Impellizzeri rubbing hoagie rolls on his private areas before placing them back into a container. Police reported that Impellizzeri also sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intention of causing harm to children. In a chatroom, he claimed to engage in these activities as a “sexual fetish” and mentioned doing “the devil’s work,” according to prosecutors. Authorities believe the food tampering occurred between October 26 and 30.

Additionally, prosecutors alleged that Impellizzeri urinated at a local tanning salon, leading Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo to declare him a substantial risk to the community.

Impellizzeri’s public defender, Emily Bell, argued that he has a long history of mental health issues and has been under treatment for an extended period. She emphasized that Impellizzeri has no criminal past.

If convicted, Impellizzeri could face a sentence of 10 to 20 years behind bars.

