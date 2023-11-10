Minneapolis Cop Who Forwarded Racist Email Is Promoted

STEPHEN MATUREN

The Minneapolis Police Department—which sparked racial justice protests around the country after its fatal arrest of George Floyd three years ago—has promoted an officer with a racist past to head its homicide division, and detractors are furious with the tone-deaf move.

Lt. Aimee Linson, a 25-year veteran with the Minneapolis police, was promoted this week—just six months after she returned from a year’s suspension from the force, Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The move comes after Lt. Richard Zimmerman was advanced to commander on Sunday.

Zimmerman was also a major witness during Derek Chauvin’s trial in Floyd’s untimely death in 2020.

Read more at The Daily Beast.