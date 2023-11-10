Britney Spears’ mother Lynne DENIES selling her daughter’s belongings as she begs pop star to let her return them: ‘Please let me know and know how much I love you!’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, has denied selling her daughter’s belongings in a new Instagram post.

On Thursday, the 68-year-old shared a rare update after fans accused Free’s mother of profiting from Britney memorabilia.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and diaries, but I would never do that!” Lynne told Britney in her public post.

She continued, “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are also special to me because of the years we spent collecting them.’

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne DENIES she sold her daughter’s belongings as she begs pop star to give them back: ‘Please let me know how much I love you!’ (Photo: 1999)

Lynne made it clear that she can’t reach the troubled pop star and doesn’t seem to have an open line of communication with her, then asked Britney if she could return the items.

She concluded her message: “Of course I still have your things, and I’ll be happy to send them to you if you want. Please let me know and know how much I love you!’

The post featured a carousel of images, including an old diary, a collection of vintage dolls and ornate china.

Keepsake: Lynne shared photos of Britney’s items in an attempt to prove she didn’t sell them

Secrets: Lynne also teased what appeared to be a private diary written by her famous daughter

A few of Britney’s favorite things: She also shared photos of classroom closets filled with vintage dolls

Britney has made no secret of the fact that she is no longer in touch with her family – specifically her father Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother Lynne.

It comes as Britney’s former home in Kentwood, Louisiana was put on the market last week for $1.2 million.

It has been reported that a door from the family home that reads “Christina sucks” could fetch as much as $30,000 at auction.

In Britney’s best-selling memoir The Woman In Me, she talks about how angry she was when her mother Lynne cashed in on “the darkest times” in her life.

Britney has blasted Lynne for writing her own tell-all book, 2008’s Through the Storm, and said she “traded on” her name after her highly publicized breakdown in 2007.

Broken: Britney has made no secret of the fact that she is no longer in touch with her family – specifically her father Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother Lynne

Meanwhile, as Britney relives some of the darkest moments of her life, rumors are swirling that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears will sign up to appear on British show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! something Britney undoubtedly wanted to say a number of times under Dad’s conservatorship.

The 32-year-old actress – who appeared on Nickelodeon in the late 2000s thanks to Britney fame – is said to be set to appear in the ITV1 jungle survival show when it returns to screens on November 19.

In recent years, Jamie Lynn has become estranged from her sister — who has regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune — and has been exchanging a lot of passive-aggressive messages on social media.