Trevor Noah’s New Gig Proves Not Every Celeb Needs a Podcast

On second thought, Trevor Noah has decided to host another podcast.

Noah, who left Comedy Central and The Daily Show behind a year ago, previously hosted a podcast for Luminary in 2019 called On Second Thought, and now is back this time with Spotify and What Now? where his first guest is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. On the show’s premiere episode Thursday, Johnson told Noah about political parties pitching him on a presidential run last year, the blowback he received earlier this year when he tried asking the masses for money to help Maui fire victims, and how the movie star and wrestler has dealt with depression.

Introducing listeners to his newest venture, Noah said he feels like the world is in a dangerous moment where “discussing how to navigate the minefield was as dangerous as the minefield itself.” Not that you’d ever get that sense listening to Noah and Johnson chat for about an hour.

