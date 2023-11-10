Robert De Niro’s Company Loses Nasty Legal Battle Against His Ex-Assistant

David Dee Delgado/Getty

Robert De Niro’s production company on Thursday was found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation claims brought by a former assistant—though the Oscar winner himself was personally cleared of those same accusations by a jury.

The decision, which came after a whirlwind eight days of testimony and five hours of deliberation, brings to a close a legal battle between De Niro and Graham Chase Robinson that has been ongoing since her resignation from Canal Productions in 2019.

Robinson, 41, was awarded $1.2 million in damages by the jury.

Read more at The Daily Beast.