Hilary Duff dons sheer black skirt in NYC to pre-tape appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hilary Duff emerged from her Manhattan hotel on Thursday wearing a black tea-length skirt that was so sheer that her panties were visible underneath.

The 36-year-old mother of three’s blonde locks were tucked into a black cable-knit sweater and she wore matching slingback pumps selected by styling duo Brit + Kara Elkin.

Hilary — who rocked a bright red pout — completed her daytime attire with a $4,450 Loewe ‘Medium Squeeze’ bag made from nappa lamb leather.

Duff then headed to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to pre-tape Thursday’s episode of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The How I Met Your Father producer-star has been hard at work promoting her 32-page children’s book My Little Sweet Boy, illustrated by Kelsey Garrity-Riley, which hits shelves Tuesday.

Hilary – who previously wrote the 2021 book My Little Brave Girl – included a sentence in the book that reads: ‘When you feel your emotions, let your tears fall.’

“I think there’s so much power in having access to your emotions,” Duff shared CBS mornings on Tuesday.

“I know in my journey with (my son Luca Cruz Comrie), it’s like, ‘Come on, be tough! Get up! You’re doing good!’ That was something I kept hearing and I thought, “Maybe he’s not doing well right now.”

“Who am I to tell him that he should be okay, or to tell him that he isn’t right now? And he’s going to learn how to control himself when he’s older, but why are we going to try to suppress and bury that now? I want him to feel the power of his whole self.”

The Texas-born blonde gave birth to the 11-year-old boy during her six-year marriage to Mike Comrie, which ended in 2016.

Hilary and her second husband – Winnetka Bowling League frontman Matthew Koma – are proud parents to five-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair and two-year-old daughter Mae James Bair.

Duff was technically still married to the 43-year-old retired NHL player when she met the 36-year-old Breakfast for Dinner singer while collaborating on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Exhale.

Although the OLLY-paid partner and Matthew were separated for six months in 2017, they will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on December 21.

June 3 family portrait: Hilary has three children: son Luca, 11; daughter Banks, 5; and daughter Mae, 2 – from her marriage to retired NHL player Mike Comrie and Winnetka Bowling League frontman Matthew Koma (2-R)

Clear tomorrow morning! The 36-year-old Breakfast for Dinner singer is eager to tune in for the 66th annual Grammy Awards nominations, which will be announced this Friday at 8 a.m. PST.

“All I can do is pray!” Matthew is so eager to be recognized by the Recording Academy for seven songs he’s worked on that on October 18, he posted a nude photo of himself for consideration.

‘The strike is over! Thank you!’ Duff — who has 45.1 million followers on social media — celebrated the end of the SAG/AFTRA strike on Wednesday evening, which had halted most film and TV productions since July 14.

End of an era: The Texas-born blonde won’t be able to reprise her role as photographer Sophie on How I Met Your Father since Hulu canceled the sitcom on September 1 after three seasons

Hulu cancelled Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger judged bleakly sitcom How I Met Your Father on September 1 after three seasons.

Duff director produced and portrayed photographer Sophie in the spin-off of Craig Thomas and Carter Bays’ original critically acclaimed sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which aired on CBS for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.

HIMYF is up for three technical trophies for editing, cinematography and production design at the postponed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing January 15 on Fox.