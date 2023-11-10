Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Queensland plane crash: Emergency services respond after light aircraft went down in the water off Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Queensland plane crash: Emergency services respond after light aircraft went down in the water off Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:41 p.m. EST, November 9, 2023 | Update: 6:58 p.m. EST, November 9, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a light plane crash off the coast of Queensland.

    Queensland Ambulance confirmed on Friday that paramedics and two rescue helicopters were responding to help occupants after a light plane crashed into waters off the Sunshine Coast, near Maroochydore, about 9am.

    The condition of the two occupants is currently unknown, a spokesperson said.

    Queensland Police confirmed emergency responders were on scene, including officers from the Sunshine Coast Water Patrol.

    “No further information is available at this stage,” a spokeswoman said.

    More soon

    Queensland plane crash: Emergency services respond after light aircraft went down in the water off Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kevin Bacon Celebrates End to Actors Strike By Re-Creating ‘Footloose’ Dance

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Adelaide driver who crashed into a parked car with a child on board at Blakeview was allegedly eight times over the limit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Son of Ex-Hollywood Power Broker Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kevin Bacon Celebrates End to Actors Strike By Re-Creating ‘Footloose’ Dance

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Adelaide driver who crashed into a parked car with a child on board at Blakeview was allegedly eight times over the limit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Son of Ex-Hollywood Power Broker Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Brazil records five-year low in Amazon deforestation

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy