Queensland plane crash: Emergency services respond after light aircraft went down in the water off Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a light plane crash off the coast of Queensland.
Queensland Ambulance confirmed on Friday that paramedics and two rescue helicopters were responding to help occupants after a light plane crashed into waters off the Sunshine Coast, near Maroochydore, about 9am.
The condition of the two occupants is currently unknown, a spokesperson said.
Queensland Police confirmed emergency responders were on scene, including officers from the Sunshine Coast Water Patrol.
“No further information is available at this stage,” a spokeswoman said.
More soon
