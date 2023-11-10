Queensland plane crash: Emergency services respond after light aircraft went down in the water off Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast

<!–

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a light plane crash off the coast of Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed on Friday that paramedics and two rescue helicopters were responding to help occupants after a light plane crashed into waters off the Sunshine Coast, near Maroochydore, about 9am.

The condition of the two occupants is currently unknown, a spokesperson said.

Queensland Police confirmed emergency responders were on scene, including officers from the Sunshine Coast Water Patrol.

“No further information is available at this stage,” a spokeswoman said.

More soon