Megan Fox stylish in gray coat as she’s seen leaving NYC’s Greenwich Hotel … after saying she wasn’t best partner in past relationships: ‘I was not a peach’

Megan Fox was pictured leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday as she continued the promotional process for her new poetry book Pretty Boys Are Dangerous.

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee-born actress, 37, was dressed in a gray maxi coat over a black tank top with matching gray pants and black Vans sneakers with white laces.

The Transformers actress sported a vibrant red bob haircut with a center parting as she accessorized with maroon framed sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Fox, who is promoting her new poetry book, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, where she opened up about her relationship history.

“Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book because I wasn’t a peach,” said Fox, who has been linked to fiancée Machine Gun Kelly, 33, for three years.

Fox’s past romances in her younger years include relationships with actor David Gallagher, 38, and Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf, 37.

Fox’s longest relationship is with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 50, when they linked in 2004, married in 2010 and split in 2020, with a few divorces in between. They are parents to children Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, nine, and Journey River, seven.

Speaking to Barrymore, Fox said Machine Gun Kelly was a supportive presence in pursuing poetry.

“I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has an outlet where he can experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he can express his pain in that way,” the Jennifer’s Body star said.

Fox talks to Barrymore about the differences between acting and writing poetry.

“As an actor you don’t really have that because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue,” she said. “So I don’t really work to process my experiences and my pain into my art.”

Fox said Machine Gun Kelly “recognized” that she needed an “outlet” to do so and helped her channel her emotions into the material.

“When you love someone, you do not deny them the right to experience relief from their suffering,” she said. “And I think that’s exactly what it means to care for someone and want to see them heal.”

Fox said she understands that readers might think some of the work in her book is about Machine Gun Kelly, when that may not be the case.

“It’s inevitable that once you’re in a famous relationship, anything I do or say for the rest of my life, people will probably think it’s about him because the relationship is so public,” Fox said. “Every song he writes, it’s probably always going to be about me in someone’s mind.”

Fox said the key was “to let it go because it’s about expressing the truth and healing yourself through your art,” adding, “You can’t really worry about what other people will think.’

Fox has been busy promoting her new project, appearing on stage earlier this week for a Q&A at Racket NYC with Bustle Editor-in-Chief Samantha Leach People reported.

Fox talks about painful memories from the past, but does not mention anyone by name in the book and said she has no intention of getting anyone “cancelled.”

She said in the appearance, “I have no control over how other people respond to my art. I had to write it for me. It could sell five copies, or 5,000,000 copies…I had to do it for myself.”