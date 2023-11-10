Don’t Make Charles Jealous, King’s Friends Warn Prince William

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Friends of the royals have cautioned that competition between King Charles and his son and heir Prince William could trigger Charles’ well-documented jealous streak, after William appeared to criticize his family’s habit of taking on “loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on.”

While some insiders sought to play down any sense of a rift or jealousy between the courts of William and the king, one royal friend said that William needs “to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster,” referring to the king’s well-documented jealous streak.

