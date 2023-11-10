Feds Target GOP Super PAC That Took COVID Loans

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Since the beginning of the Small Business Administration’s loan program during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been stories about fraud, abuse, and notable individuals taking advantage of the program.

Now, it turns out, a super PAC might have helped itself to the government funds as well.

On Wednesday, the Federal Election Commission sent two notices to a Republican super PAC called “America Great PAC” inquiring about the circumstances surrounding repayments it made for a $16,500 SBA loan it received in June 2020 as part of the COVID relief program.

