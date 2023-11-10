Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Feds Target GOP Super PAC That Took COVID Loans

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , ,
    Feds Target GOP Super PAC That Took COVID Loans

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Since the beginning of the Small Business Administration’s loan program during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been stories about fraud, abuse, and notable individuals taking advantage of the program.

    Now, it turns out, a super PAC might have helped itself to the government funds as well.

    On Wednesday, the Federal Election Commission sent two notices to a Republican super PAC called “America Great PAC” inquiring about the circumstances surrounding repayments it made for a $16,500 SBA loan it received in June 2020 as part of the COVID relief program.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kevin Bacon Celebrates End to Actors Strike By Re-Creating ‘Footloose’ Dance

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Adelaide driver who crashed into a parked car with a child on board at Blakeview was allegedly eight times over the limit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Son of Ex-Hollywood Power Broker Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kevin Bacon Celebrates End to Actors Strike By Re-Creating ‘Footloose’ Dance

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Adelaide driver who crashed into a parked car with a child on board at Blakeview was allegedly eight times over the limit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Son of Ex-Hollywood Power Broker Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Brazil records five-year low in Amazon deforestation

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy