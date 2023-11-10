Incredible video shows the extreme way Aussie Taylor Swift fan scored concert tickets: ‘Surely this must be fake’ as Sydney shows sells out in an hour

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift fans have gone to great lengths to secure tickets for her Eras Australian tour.

Thousands of new seats for its Australian shows were released by Ticketek at 10am on Friday in Sydney and are expected to be released at 4pm in Melbourne, and Swifties in both cities are clamoring for a place in the queue.

Queues at Ticketek ticket offices in Melbourne and Sydney stretched around the block, with many fans camping out with sleeping bags and deck chairs, while others waited patiently at the Ticketek online website. Ticketek.

Swift’s four concerts in Sydney in February were all sold out by 11:20 a.m.

A Melbourne fan has shared the extreme lengths they’ll go to to get tickets in a wild TikTok video.

The extraordinary video shows a close-up of a laptop open at the ticketing gate, then the camera zooms out to show numerous laptops and smartphones covering the floor of an entire apartment, all open at the ticketing site. Ticketing.

Throughout the clip, Swift’s hit song…Ready for It? plays as the camera pans across the room.

Earlier this week, Ticketek shared its tips for securing newly released tickets.

Fans are advised to log onto the Ticketek website at least 15 minutes before the sale time and follow the links.

They should not refresh their browser while waiting to be directed to the event page.

Once you have successfully purchased tickets, make sure to complete your purchase before the timer runs out.

Frontier Touring announced on Thursday that additional tickets would be released for all dates of Swift’s Australian tour, which will take place in Melbourne and Sydney next year.

Prices for the new ticket allocation will start at $79.90 for “Partially Obstructed Side View Tickets.”

It comes as die-hard fans have flocked to crowdsourcing site Airtasker in a bid to hire people to help them buy a ticket to his concert.

An enthusiastic fan reportedly paid six people $100 each to help him get a ticket, meaning even if he succeeds, he’ll need $600 more, reports news.com.au.

Queues at Ticketek ticket offices in Sydney stretched around the block, while others waited patiently at Ticketek’s online website. Pictured: Queue for Sydney tickets for Today Friday show

The queue in Melbourne clustered around the Ticketek office near Her Majesty’s Theatre, with many fans camping out with sleeping bags and deck chairs.

A ticket to Swift’s concert can cost up to $1,275, meaning die-hard fans could shell out up to $1,875 to see Taylor perform live.

With more than a million fans scrambling to get an extra 450,000 tickets to Swift’s shows in Sydney and Melbourne, it seems people need all the help they can get to get a ticket.

The news comes as the price of scalped tickets to shows skyrockets.

Authorities canceled at least 54 illegal registrations.

They have appeared on a multitude of sites including eBay, Gumtree and Stubhub.

In Victoria, selling tickets to major events at more than 10 per cent above face value is illegal and businesses that break the law face fines of up to $576,930.

Fines of up to $962 also apply to people who violate these conditions.

Taylor has announced a third Melbourne show at the MCG on February 18 next year and a fourth Sydney show at Accor Stadium on February 26 as part of The Eras tour.

She will become the first artist since Madonna to perform three consecutive concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when she takes the stage in February next year, and the first to perform a fourth consecutive concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The new concerts join existing concerts in Melbourne on February 16, 17 and 18 and shows in Sydney on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.