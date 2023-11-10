🔴 Live: Biden says humanitarian pauses ‘step in right direction’, but ‘no possibility’ of ceasefire

Israel has agreed to humanitarian “pauses” in its offensive on Hamas in Gaza after pressure from the United States, President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Biden said they were a “step in the right direction” that would help civilians flee the fighting and get more aid into stricken areas. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now. “None. No possibility,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the chances of a ceasefire. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

