Fox Hosts Lament DeSantis’ Lack of ‘Sizzle’ at GOP Debate

Fox News

Ron DeSantis’ performance in the GOP primary debate Wednesday in Miami left some Fox News hosts feeling underwhelmed, with Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters faulting the Florida governor for not being able to “shine” on stage and not having any “sizzle.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Five, Gutfeld said he came away feeling like the candidate who “won the night” was Vivek Ramaswamy, who had promised to “be unhinged” and ended up doing exactly that. The biotech entrepreneur, whom Fox programming has honed in on as a non-Trump alternative after seemingly shifting away from DeSantis, “was the most memorable and unapologetic,” Gutfeld said, “and his voice, by far, is the strongest.”

Some of Ramaswamy’s headline-grabbing moments came in just his first chance to speak, in which he asked why Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk weren’t moderators and gave GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel the opportunity to resign on live television.

Read more at The Daily Beast.