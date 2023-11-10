Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    MTG Is Trashing Lauren Boebert as a ‘Whore’ to GOP Colleagues

    MTG Is Trashing Lauren Boebert as a ‘Whore’ to GOP Colleagues

    After Rep. Lauren Boebert helped get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus over the summer, Greene has been on a payback mission against her former-friend-turned-nemesis. And after a date at Beetlejuice The Musical turned into a national conversation about groping, Greene has resorted to a playbook familiar to any woman who survived high school: She’s telling GOP colleagues, according to lawmakers, that Boebert is a “whore.”

    One Republican lawmaker, who has heard Greene use that word multiple times to describe Boebert, told The Daily Beast that Greene has been at this campaign for some time.

    “Calling her a whore, that’s not new,” this GOP lawmaker said. “She’s been doing that for a while.”

