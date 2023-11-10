‘The Rookie: Feds’ Canceled at ABC

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

ABC has strengthened its post-strike needs.

Disney’s broadcast network has canceled The Rookie: Feds and decided to continue The good doctor spinoff, The good lawyer.

Both shows had been on hold since May as ABC, like other networks, took a wait-and-see approach to its needs once both the actors’ and writers’ strikes ended.

With actors set to join the writers back to work in the coming days, ABC now has a clear picture of the schedule for what remains of the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes wiped out the September start, and with production expected to resume in the coming weeks, ABC ultimately had no need for a second season of FBI, starring Niecy Nash-Betts. The series, like the already renewed flagship, is a co-production between Disney’s ABC Signature and external studio Entertainment One.

The good lawyer, was meanwhile a backdoor pilot of The good doctor which aired in March and featured Kennedy McMann (The CW’s late Nancy drew) and marked a comeback for Felicity Huffman following her 14-day sentencing for her role in the college cheating scandal. The show, like its flagship series, is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

FBI, from executive producer Alexi Hawley, and Lawyer, from EP David Shore, were ABC’s only remaining bubble shows. The network has been cancelled Household economics in September, after three seasons, as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes dragged on. The fall season was effectively wiped out by the labor unrest.

The decision to cancel what’s left of ABC’s bubble shows comes a day after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the company planned to cut another $2 billion in costs in the coming months, with scripted originals are more expensive to produce than unscripted programming.

ABC has not yet announced premiere dates for either The Rookie And The good doctor as production of both is expected to begin soon.

