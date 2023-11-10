Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Son of Ex-Hollywood Power Broker Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

    A Los Angeles man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman’s dismembered torso was found in a dumpster on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

    Samuel Haskell, 35, was taken into custody around four hours after the gruesome discovery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    At a press conference on Wednesday night, Detective Efren Gutierrez said that investigators believe the torso may be Haskell’s wife, Mei Haskell, who is currently missing.

