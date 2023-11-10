Adelaide driver who crashed into a parked car with a child on board at Blakeview was allegedly eight times over the limit

<!–

A man allegedly drove drunk while almost eight times over the blood alcohol limit and crashed into a parked car while a child was in the car.

The terrifying crash happened about 3.40pm on Thursday on Jamieson Road in Blakeview, about 50 kilometers north-east of Adelaide.

South Australia Police officers were called to the scene after reports a Toyota Camry had crashed into a parked car.

The driver of the Camry reportedly fled the scene after the accident while three passengers were inside the parked vehicle.

None of the passengers were injured in the accident.

A witness told police that a young child was in the Camry at the time, but was not injured in the collision.

Police found the suspected driver at a property near Elizabeth Park a short time later, before carrying out a breathalyzer test.

The 38-year-old man reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.389, almost eight times the legal limit.

The man had his driving license suspended on the spot for 12 months and was charged with failing to provide contact details after the crash and drink-driving.

He also faces charges of aggravated driving without due care.

The Camry was impounded and will remain there for 28 days.

The man is expected to appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on a date that has not yet been announced.