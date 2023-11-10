Kevin Bacon Celebrates End to Actors Strike By Re-Creating ‘Footloose’ Dance

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kevin Bacon shows his excitement about the 118-day actors’ strike that ends with some memorable dance moves.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video of him in what appears to be an empty barn, recreating his iconic dance from the 1984 film. while the song “Never” by Moving Pictures plays in the background. The clip was joined with the caption: “Strike over! @sagaftra.”

The scene he’s referring to is when his character, the anxiety-ridden Ren McCormack, dances through an abandoned warehouse in the Oscar-nominated film.

Bacon follows in the footsteps of several other stars, including Mandy Moore, Alec Baldwin, Octavia Spencer and Noah Schnapp, who celebrated on social media after it was announced that SAG-AFTRA had officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. contract with studios and streamers. The deal came after weeks of renewed negotiations between the union and AMPTP, as Hollywood waited in anticipation.

But instead of putting his feelings into words, Bacon decided to turn it into dance, referencing the iconic film that launched his career. The actor, who starred opposite Lori Singer, played Ren, an urban teen who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are banned. With his rebellious spirit he tries to wake up the city and convince the city council to lift the dancing ban.

Earlier this year, Bacon opened up about how he struggled with fame after the success of Footless.

“I was so interested in what my idea of ​​a serious actor was, and suddenly I got this thing (Footless) that was not a serious actor at all,” he said in an episode of Crushed in September. “So I rejected it outright. And I think in some ways I’ve actually tried to sabotage that part of myself and my popularity.