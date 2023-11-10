Port Noarlunga shark attack: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries to her face

Woman attacked by shark

She was rushed to hospital

Learn more: Email tips@dailymail.com

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being attacked by a shark at a popular swimming spot.

The terrifying incident happened on Friday in Port Noarlunga, a coastal area 30 kilometers south of Adelaide.

Emergency services were called to the pier esplanade at Port Noarlunga after reports the swimmer had been bitten by the shark.

She was conscious and breathing after the restraint, but suffered severe facial injuries.

The woman was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

The latest shark attack comes after a surfer was mauled to death by a massive 4.2 meter great white shark near Granite Rock, south of Streaky Bay.

The horrific incident happened last Tuesday morning when the beast suddenly attacked the 55-year-old man.

More soon.