Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Port Noarlunga shark attack: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries to her face

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Port Noarlunga shark attack: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries to her face

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Woman attacked by shark
    She was rushed to hospital
    Learn more: Email tips@dailymail.com

    By Pranav Harish for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 10:49 p.m. EST, November 9, 2023 | Update: 11:04 p.m. EST, November 9, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A woman has been rushed to hospital after being attacked by a shark at a popular swimming spot.

    The terrifying incident happened on Friday in Port Noarlunga, a coastal area 30 kilometers south of Adelaide.

    Emergency services were called to the pier esplanade at Port Noarlunga after reports the swimmer had been bitten by the shark.

    She was conscious and breathing after the restraint, but suffered severe facial injuries.

    The woman was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

    The latest shark attack comes after a surfer was mauled to death by a massive 4.2 meter great white shark near Granite Rock, south of Streaky Bay.

    The horrific incident happened last Tuesday morning when the beast suddenly attacked the 55-year-old man.

    More soon.

    Port Noarlunga shark attack: Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries to her face

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jamie Oliver weighs in on the biggest Australian rivalry: Who does food better, Sydney or Melbourne?

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    10 Best YouTube Downloaders Recommended

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Bill Ackman, who pressed Harvard to release anti-Israel student names, says he never made a ‘no-hire list’

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jamie Oliver weighs in on the biggest Australian rivalry: Who does food better, Sydney or Melbourne?

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    10 Best YouTube Downloaders Recommended

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Bill Ackman, who pressed Harvard to release anti-Israel student names, says he never made a ‘no-hire list’

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    An airline in China accidentally sold tickets for as little as $1.40 — and it’s honoring the deal

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy