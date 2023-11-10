Jason Kelce claims brother Travis is keeping him in the dark amid Taylor Swift romance – because of his ‘big mouth’ – as Eagles center insists he doesn’t know if Chiefs TE is in Argentina for pop star’s Eras Tour

Jason Kelce participated in the Thursday Night Football broadcast during his bye week

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are also on a bye week, giving him time to travel

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce claimed on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ that he doesn’t know if his brother Travis Kelce is visiting Taylor Swift in Argentina during her Eras Tour.

According to reports on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will head to South America to see his new flame while the Chiefs have a bye week this week.

Jason joined the commentary team during the Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday and was asked if he knew where his brother was.

But the Eagles star claimed his big mouth means he is now being kept in the dark.

‘I have no idea. It’s something new every week,” Kelce said.

“I’m sure he’ll show up sometime this bye week, but he’s purposely leaving me out of what’s happening because he knows my mouth is a little too big these days and gets a little too much media attention.”

When asked if Travis is in Argentina, Jason added, “I don’t know. It’s a bit like Carmen Sandiego: he pops up somewhere.’

The Chiefs won’t be back in action until the Nov. 20 game against the Eagles, when the Kelce brothers face each other in a replay of last year’s Super Bowl.

According to Page sixKelce will use the time off to visit Buenos Aires, but he will be back in time for training next Monday.

The revelation comes after Kelce teased his bye week plans on his ‘New heightspodcast with his brother.

“Maybe I would just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Kelce said. “My skin is getting very pale, so I need to go somewhere sunny… closer to the equator.”

Jason added that their mother Donna is enjoying the media circus currently engulfing the family. “Oh, she’s doing great, that was one of the nicest things,” he said.