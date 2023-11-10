Kevin Bacon recreates his iconic Footloose dance to celebrate the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike: ‘Strike over!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As news of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike began to spread, Kevin Bacon celebrated in a familiar way: dancing.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a video of him recreating his iconic dance from his breakout role in 1984’s Footloose.

‘Skip!’ Bacon captioned the post, which showed him dancing to Kenny Loggins’ iconic title song.

The actor – who said he doesn’t eat real bacon anymore – was seen recreating one of his iconic dances from the film in a barn while wearing a pair of cowboy boots.

The post has amassed more than 292,000 likes since it was posted earlier on Thursday, with many celebrities expressing their joy in the comments.

Director Nicole Kassell, who directed Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick in the 2004 indie drama The Woodsman, said: “I love this so much!! I will love this dance forever. Groundbreaking for my childhood.’

Ethan Hawke, who stars with Bacon in the new Netflix film Leave the World Behind, added: “This is amazing!!!!!”

The Paramount Movies Insagram account — which distributed the original Footloose and its 2011 remake — added a GIF of Bacon’s last dance in the classic.

Dax Shepard borrowed a line from Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, which read, “The Grinch’s heart just grew three more times!!!!”

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough – who starred in the 2011 Footloose reboot with Kenny Wormald – said: ‘Oh. Mine. Yessssssssss.”

Director James Gunn, who directed Bacon as himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, responded with a raised hands emoji and a fire emoji.

The post comes after Bacon revealed on People’s Sexiest Man Alive that he no longer really eats bacon.

‘I don’t eat goat anymore and I don’t eat pig anymore, because I have goats and I have pigs. My wife said, ‘We can’t have any more animals because you’re going to stop eating everything!’” he recounted. The sexiest man in the world problem.

The Footloose star – who also has three alpacas and three horses at home – added that he ‘loves’ animals and also grows fresh produce on his farm so he can enjoy fresh vegetables while feeling like he’s doing his bit contributes to the environment.

‘I love animals, they are a joy to be around, and they are very soothing to me. But we also love to go into the garden and get fresh herbs or tomatoes or basil or peppers or zucchini.

“Taking something warm off the vine that feels warm and smells like it was created by all these natural forces of the sun and air and water and earth and dirt, and then putting it back into your body to sustain yourself… it is a great lesson in terms of how important it is to do our best to protect this boat we are all sailing in.

“I feel like if you’re always eating out or always having something to eat, you’re always handing over your power to the people who are going to prepare the food for you.” I can’t do that for the rest of my life. I need to have a little more control over what I put into my body.”