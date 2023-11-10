Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City after giving a speech at the World Business Forum: report

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak was reportedly admitted into ABC Hospital in Mexico City after falling ill on Wednesday.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after giving a speech at the World Business Forum.The 73-year-old told ABC News he had a “minor but real stroke.”Wozniak told ABC he was no longer in the hospital and was flying back to the US.

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after falling ill at the World Business Forum, according to various reports, including local newspaper Reforma and celebrity news site TMZ.

The 73-year-old was admitted to ABC Hospital in the city after suffering from a possible stroke, Reforma reported. Wozniak’s speech was scheduled between 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the second day of the forum.

Wozniak told ABC News he had a stroke.

He told the news outlet via text message that he felt dizzy while working on his computer in the morning. He experienced vertigo and could not walk, he said.

Wozniak told ABC News that an MRI scan showed he’d had a “minor but real stroke.” He was no longer in the hospital and was flying home to the US, he told the network.

Insider reached out to representatives for the World Business Forum and Wozniak’s website, woz.org, for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

After giving the speech, he told his wife he was “feeling strange” and started exhibiting concerning symptoms, a source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ. His wife said he needed to go to the hospital but Wozniak reportedly declined saying he would be fine.

Upon his wife’s insistence, he agreed to go to the hospital, the source said. He appeared to be suffering from vertigo-like symptoms, TMZ reported.

Reforma said that Wozniak is stable but still in the hospital.

Several people on Wozniak’s team are flying from the US to Mexico City on a private jet to check in on his condition and bring him back to the US if he needs further treatment, per TMZ.

Wozniak cofounded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and helped build the company’s first computers.

He left Apple in 1985 and sold most of his company stock. He is still an active entrepreneur and philanthropist.

November 9, 9:25 p.m.: This story has been updated with Steve Wozniak’s comments to ABC News confirming he had a stroke.

Read the original article on Business Insider