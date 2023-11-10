Lucifer star Tom Ellis reveals he and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer have welcomed a daughter via surrogate as he shares first look at the newborn

The actor, 44, and screenwriter, 37, announced the news on Instagram

They said: ‘Huge thank you to our wonderful surrogate’

They have been in a relationship since 2015 and have been married since 2019

Ellis is the father of three daughters from previous relationships

Lucifer star Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer announced Thursday that they had welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate.

The 44-year-old actor said in an Instagram post: “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8 and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike.”

The British native added: “We love her. Thank you so much to our wonderful surrogate.”

Oppenheimer, a 37-year-old screenwriter, shared the same message on her account, with an image of their daughter’s face and Ellis holding her.

In a series of images on the social media site, the new parents were doting on their little one. In one photo, Ellis was seen holding the baby, while the baby’s face could be seen in another photo.

Dolly’s face was featured in another photo posted by her proud new mother

Dolly is Oppenheimer’s first child and Ellis’ fourth. The Welsh actor is father to daughter Nora, 18, from a previous relationship; and daughters Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, from his former marriage to actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 53, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2014.

Ellis first crossed paths with Oppenheimer in 2015 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2019 with Lucifer cast members such as Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, DB Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Rachael Harris in attendance.

He said on social media at the time: ‘Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious.’

Ellis spoke to in August 2020 The guard on parenting, as he called it “excruciating” being separated from his children during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic while in Los Angeles while they lived in Britain

“There’s a part of you that’s not there when they’re not there,” Ellis said. “Trying to stay positive while the world is falling apart and having your kids away from you and not knowing you’re going to see them was just… yeah.”

Ellis told it in 2016 People that his children were “the least impressed with the work I do, which is quite funny.”

Time and time again, when I’m on the television, I say, “Look, it’s Dad on the television,” and they kind of look up, give it a quick glance, and then continue with what they were saying. “What they do, because it doesn’t faze them at all… they’re my biggest fans as a father, but not as an actor.”

The British native had his daughter in his arms during a social media shot