What breakfast war? Why Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr were spotted cuddling up at a Christmas party

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A photo taken at a company Christmas party shows that despite their ratings battle escalating, the Sunrise and Today stars can still be friends.

Photos from Virgin Australia’s Christmas party on Thursday showed smiling Sunrise star Natalie Barr and Today host Karl Stafanovic cuddling up and beaming at the camera.

The staunch breakfast rivals were part of a team of 45 journalists at Sydney’s Woodcut hosted by CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, marking a successful year for the airline.

But this cozy image hid tensions behind the scenes of their respective shows.

After years of Sunrise dominating the ratings, Today recorded three consecutive days of victories this week.

And earlier this week it was announced that Seven’s Sunrise had recruited Today star producer Jake Lyle for their show.

A shock photo taken at a company Christmas party has shown that despite their ratings battle escalating, the Sunrise and Today stars can still be friends. Pictured: Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr at the Virgin Australia Christmas party this week

Now this week the script has been flipped in the highly controversial TV breakfast wars, according to TV black box.

Sunrise presenters Nat Barr and Matt Shirvington suffered a series of rare ratings defeats, slipping behind Nine’s Today on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, Tuesday’s show attracted a total audience of 196,000, just slightly ahead of Sunrise’s 193,000 morning viewers.

On Wednesday, a similar result was recorded with Today, which attracted a total audience of 239,000, beating Sunrise’s 211,000 pairs of eyes.

On Thursday, Today attracted 202,000 viewers, ahead of Sunrise with 194,000 viewers.

After years of Sunrise dominating the ratings, Today recorded three consecutive days of victories this week. Pictured: Nat Barr and Matt Shirvington

This footage comes as Today senior producer Jake Lyle announced his move to Sunrise as supervising producer, according to TV tonight.

Jake Lyle spent six years at Nine, including a year on the Today Show.

Today has struggled to gain ground on Sunrise in recent years, partly due to the Nine show’s revolving door of presenters.

Despite the recent setbacks, Seven Network executives are no doubt eager to pop the champagne corks after the next ratings season concludes, with Sunrise the presumed overall winner.

Today has struggled to gain traction in recent years, partly due to a revolving door of presenters on the Nine show. Pictured: Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo

This will be the 20th year that Sunrise has won first place in its time slot, after taking first place in the overall rating survey last year.

According to the OzTam 2022 survey year, Sunrise had a national average daily audience of 397,000 viewers.

Seven said it was “31 per cent larger than its nearest competitor”.