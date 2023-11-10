Keke Palmer seeks restraining order against ex Darius Jackson as she accuses him of repeated ‘physical and emotional abuse’… and files for full custody of their baby son

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Keke Palmer is seeking a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, who she claims physically and emotionally abused her.

The 30-year-old Nickelodeon alum is also asking for full legal and physical custody of their eight-month-old son However, Leodis wants to grant Jackson a visit, he said The explosion.

The filing noted that the relationship — which began in 2021 — “finally ended for good” early last month, “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.”

Palmer accused Jackson of abusing her on November 5, stating that she has security footage to support the claim that he “invaded my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “jumping at my neck and hit me’. threw me over the couch and stole my phone.”

The site also reported that Palmer claimed there had been “many instances of physical violence” against Jackson, including him “hitting” her in front of their son.

In other incidents, he allegedly “destroyed personal property, including diaries and prescription glasses” and threw Keke’s “belongings onto the street.”

She also accused him of “throwing away my car keys to keep me from driving away, of spitting profanities about me to our son, of threatening to kill himself with a gun if I let him down , harassment and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Keke and Darius’ relationship hit a rough patch when he went viral for tweeting his disapproval of a tight, see-through thong bodysuit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency in July.

At the time, he wrote online: “It’s the outfit… you’re a mom.”

When fans came to Palmer’s defense, Jackson doubled down as he fired off a second tweet defending himself.

“We live in a generation where a man in the family doesn’t want his wife and mother to show his children their buttocks to please others, and he is told how much of a hater he is,” he said.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals for what I believe. “I rest my case,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nope actress didn’t explicitly address the situation, but appeared on Instagram to share outtakes from the night and tell fans she wished she had taken more photos.

Usher later commented on the post, writing, “The Big Boss!! Thank you for coming.’

After the incident, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, but later celebrated Palmer’s birthday together in August.

In an episode of her podcast Honey, this is Keke Palmer which was recorded before the drama, Darius admitted that he had high standards for his romantic partners.

In the clip, which was shared a week after the couple made headlines, Palmer asked Jackson how he felt when they decided to go public with their romance.

The fitness instructor revealed that he felt “pressure” to be perfect, and confessed that he held Keke to the same standard of perfection.

“You almost feel the pressure to be perfect,” Jackson replied.

“And so it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I held you to a perfect standard,” he added.

Although fans have speculated that Keke and Darius may have broken up before or immediately after the wardrobe drama, neither party has confirmed their current relationship status.

In August, Jackson posted a short video clip of Palmer cuddling with their son on social media.

“Congratulations on a unique creature. I hope your 30s bring you many joys and triumphs,” he wrote.

When Keke stopped by the Today show in September, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pressed her on her relationship.

“You know what, I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyonce’s book…mind your business!” Palmer told the hosts.