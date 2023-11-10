Jamie Oliver weighs in on the biggest Australian rivalry: Who does food better, Sydney or Melbourne?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jamie Oliver has weighed in on one of the most controversial questions among Australians: who eats better, Sydney or Melbourne?

The highly controversial question was posed to British chef at Italian restaurant Jamie aboard the Ovation of the Seas on Friday morning; he is in Australia to celebrate his partnership with Royal Caribbean.

Ever the diplomat, the 48-year-old restaurateur told FEMAIL that although he would be dining in both cities next week, he was simply not prepared for the furore he would face if he gave a definitive answer.

“I’m not going into that…” he laughed. “I’m going to make people give me grief!” »

“I have to live between the Melbourne and Sydney rivalry (for the next few days) but it’s good to have a rivalry; one town thinks it’s better at food than the other…it’s healthy, right?’

Smiling from ear to ear, an enthusiastic Jamie said Australians “take food seriously here”, which is an “absolute pleasure” to enjoy.

“Yesterday, both places I went to, you could tell they were career servers, not just people doing it for a laugh or for a moment,” he said.

“You have a different experience when they really take pride in doing (their job) and it’s their thing. They do it so well and know the product so well.

The 5 Ingredients author raved about Australian produce and the culinary scene, saying the “incredible soil and climate” led to incredible culinary experiences.

“There are also things like stone fruits that are really special here and the wine is incredible. You also get great olive oil now; you know, when I first started coming here, they were planting a lot of these trees and now they’re in full production and doing great things,” he said.

“Of course you also have incredible vegetables and you are a country that has thrived on immigration, so you have all this talent and all this culture and all the nuances from all the different parts of the world that have made l ‘Australia, Australia. You are definitely spoiled for choice.

The magnetic chef said one of his favorite places to visit in Australia is Tetsuya’s – an iconic Japanese hideaway in the heart of Sydney that once had chef Testsuya Wakuda at the helm. It’s now the talented Josh Raine, formerly of Raymond Blanc at Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

The magnetic chef said one of his favorite places to visit in Australia is Tetsuya (left). He Also Loves Margaret by Neil Perry (right)

In Melbourne, he can’t go past Flower Drum, which he called “one of the most iconic restaurants”.

Some of the most popular dishes on the menu include South Australian Hiramasa Kingfisher, Hokkaido Scallops with Seaweed Crumble and Bangalow Sweet Pork with Sugarloaf Cabbage and Black Garlic.

He also said Good food that in Sydney he is a big fan of Neil Perry’s Margaret and Josh Niland’s successful seafood hub, Saint Peter.

In Melbourne, he can’t go past Flower Drum, which he called “one of the most iconic restaurants”, Andrew McDonnell’s Supernormal and Leonardo’s Pizza Palace. He described the latter as having an “old-school retro feel that I loved”.

He added that Marseille in France is one of his favorite food cities to visit thanks to its understated cool.

“There’s no pretension. Not to be fashionable, nor to follow the crowd. Everyone has something going on: a quirk; a bit of oddity; a little chic. They kind of push the norms and I really like that,” he said.

He also likes Leonardo’s Pizza Palace. He describes it as having an “old-school retro feel that I loved.”

The much-loved British foodie is in Australia to celebrate his partnership with the cruise line; its Jamie’s Italian debuted in 2014 with eight restaurants available on eight ships, including Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas.

On Friday morning, he delighted guests with an array of delicious dishes prepared by him and his chefs and treated attendees to a fresh pasta cooking demonstration inspired by simple and flavorful Italian cuisine.

“It’s great to be back in Sydney and kicking off my promotional tour celebrating (this) long-standing partnership,” he said.

“We keep things simple and fresh, creating a warm atmosphere for families to spend quality time together. For me, simple and beautifully cooked dishes have this magical power to bring people together, to create special moments and lasting connections that go beyond the dining table.

“Teaming up allows us to serve top-notch dishes in a friendly setting, making meals at sea a true family affair. »