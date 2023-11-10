Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Cautious calm in south Lebanon after heavy bombardment overnight

    By

    Nov 10, 2023

    NNA – Cautious calm on Friday morning prevailed over south Lebanonrsquo;s eastern sector after the towns of Marjeyoun district witnessed a tough night of concentrated Israeli enemy bombardment with phosphorus bombs and heavy shells.

    This has led to severe damage to a number homes that have been evacuated since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s reconnaissance drones have not left the regionrsquo;s airspace until now.

    The town of Al-Adisa has also witnessed violent clashes after the Islamic Resistance targeted the Metula settlement with concentrated bombing from Lebanon.

    ========R.H.

