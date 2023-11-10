Cautious calm in south Lebanon after heavy bombardment overnight

NNA – Cautious calm on Friday morning prevailed over south Lebanonrsquo;s eastern sector after the towns of Marjeyoun district witnessed a tough night of concentrated Israeli enemy bombardment with phosphorus bombs and heavy shells.

This has led to severe damage to a number homes that have been evacuated since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s reconnaissance drones have not left the regionrsquo;s airspace until now.

The town of Al-Adisa has also witnessed violent clashes after the Islamic Resistance targeted the Metula settlement with concentrated bombing from Lebanon.

