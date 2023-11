NNA – Turkey has made necessary preparations to take injured Palestinians and patients with chronic illnesses from Gaza to its hospitals for treatment, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan, Erdogan also said Turkey will make efforts to increase pressure on Israel to ensure injured Palestinians could be evacuated from Gaza.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.