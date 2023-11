NNA – Gasoline and diesel prices edged lower in Lebanon on Friday as the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 4,000, and that of diesel decreased by LBP 27,000, while the price of gas remained stable.nbsp;

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;

nbsp;- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,587,000

– Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,627,000

– Diesel Oil: LBP 1,638,000

– Gas Canister: LBP 958,000

==========R.H.