Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 10, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Washington: Conflict between Lebanon, Israel ldquo;not inevitablerdquo;

Army leadership dossier in state of limbo, no imminent solutions

Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

Southern escalation in race with Gaza truce

Nasrallah delivers speech on Saturdaynbsp;

ldquo;Couprdquo; against army falters

Council of Patriarchs: No tampering with leadership

Al-Joumhouria:

Riyadh Summit tomorrow

Arab League: Therersquo;s no truce, but therersquo;s a ceasefire

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

Israel sells world a lie called ldquo;trucerdquo;

Hamas denies truce agreement: People of northern Gaza are being displaced under fire

nbsp;

========R.H.