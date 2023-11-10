Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 10, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:
Washington: Conflict between Lebanon, Israel ldquo;not inevitablerdquo;
Army leadership dossier in state of limbo, no imminent solutions
Nidaa Al-Watan:
Southern escalation in race with Gaza truce
Nasrallah delivers speech on Saturdaynbsp;
ldquo;Couprdquo; against army falters
Council of Patriarchs: No tampering with leadership
Al-Joumhouria:
Riyadh Summit tomorrow
Arab League: Therersquo;s no truce, but therersquo;s a ceasefire
Al-Akhbar:
Israel sells world a lie called ldquo;trucerdquo;
Hamas denies truce agreement: People of northern Gaza are being displaced under fire
========R.H.