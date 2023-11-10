Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 10, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Washington: Conflict between Lebanon, Israel ldquo;not inevitablerdquo;

    Army leadership dossier in state of limbo, no imminent solutions

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Southern escalation in race with Gaza truce

    Nasrallah delivers speech on Saturdaynbsp;

    ldquo;Couprdquo; against army falters

    Council of Patriarchs: No tampering with leadership

    Al-Joumhouria:

    Riyadh Summit tomorrow

    Arab League: Therersquo;s no truce, but therersquo;s a ceasefire

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Israel sells world a lie called ldquo;trucerdquo;

    Hamas denies truce agreement: People of northern Gaza are being displaced under fire

