Statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza about situation in Lebanon

NNA – The following is a statementnbsp;by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza about the situation in Lebanon:nbsp;

ldquo;For more than a month, the world has been watching the unfolding violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory with shock and horror, as we witness the devastating toll on lives and the suffering endured by countless civilians.

In Lebanon, there have been concerning signs of escalating tensions marked by an increase in hostilities along the Blue Line.

We have recently witnessed alarming attacks killing and injuring civilians in South Lebanon, including women, children, and media personnel.nbsp; Significant damage has also been inflicted upon private property, public infrastructure, and agricultural land, forcing over 25,000 people to be displaced. Local farmers risk their lives to harvest olives and tobacco, crucial for sustaining their livelihoods and income.

Even wars have rules. I firmly remind all parties that they must strictly adhere to international humanitarian law throughout their military operations.

Wherever they are, civilians ndash; including humanitarian and medical workers ndash; must be protected. Civilian objects ndash; including homes, farms, and hospitals ndash; must be protected.nbsp;

In such somber circumstances, I reiterate the United Nationsrsquo; steadfast commitment to stay and continue providing relief and protection to civilians in need wherever they are.

I call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. Any further suffering of the civilian population must absolutely be avoided.rdquo;

