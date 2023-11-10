Biden’s Meeting With Xi Jinping Could Thaw ‘Deep Freeze’ With China

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), the ranking member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), says President Joe Biden’s meeting next week with Xi Jinping could be the most important ever between the pair.

He told The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie that it will be the first sit-down between Biden and Xi since the Chinese surveillance balloon flew across the U.S. at the beginning of the year and took the air out of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

