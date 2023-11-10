Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Woman killed by falling tree in Lockyer Valley, Queensland

    By

    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 5:03 a.m. EST, November 10, 2023 | Update: 5:08 a.m. EST, November 10, 2023

    A woman has been killed after a tree fell on her during catastrophic weather conditions in southeast Queensland.

    The 62-year-old man was struck by the tree that fell on his house in Lockyer Waters shortly before 6pm on Friday.

    Paramedics desperately tried to save the woman for over an hour, but she could not be saved.

    Severe weather in the Lockyer Valley has left more than 2,000 people without power due to high winds, rain and hail.

    The Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents in the southeast of the state that severe thunderstorms will arrive early Friday evening.

    Several weather warnings had been issued but were canceled before 7 p.m., with the worst of the weather now over.

