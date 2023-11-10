Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Netanyahu: War in Gaza will continue until Hamas is defeated

    Nov 10, 2023

    NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in Gaza will continue until Hamas is defeated but asserted that the country has no intention to conquer or govern the blockaded territory after the fighting ends.

    In an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday evening, Netanyahu made clear that though Israel had no intention of occupying Gaza, it did envision a radically reshaped territory free of Hamas.

    ldquo;What we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, deradicalized and rebuilt,rdquo; he said.mdash;agencies

