Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for immediate international intervention to protect Gaza’s hospitals, staff

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the genocidal war committed by Israel, which currently focuses its targeting on hospitals, ambulance crews and their vehicles, and exposes the lives of patients and thousands of civilians to the risk of death and murder.

In a press statement, the Ministry called for a firm international humanitarian stance that forces Israel to immediately stop its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, stop targeting hospitals, ensure the protection of civilians, provide all their basic humanitarian needs, and protect medical staff, patients, and displaced persons in hospitals.

At dawn and this morning, the occupation targeted hospitals in the Gaza Strip with fire and direct bombing. The outpatient clinics building in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the surroundings of the complex were bombed, which led to the death and injury of a number of people, while a man was martyred and a child was injured in a bombing that targeted the maternity hospital in the complex.

The occupation aircraft bombed the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital, in light of the presence of medical staff, patients and more than 14,000 displaced persons inside it. They also bombed the Al-Rantisi Hospital for Children, west of Gaza City, which led to a fire breaking out in its facilities.

Earlier, the occupation bombed the gate of Al-Nasr Childrenrsquo;s Hospital, adjacent to Al-Rantisi Hospital, resulting in the death of two people and the injury of others.mdash;sourcesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.