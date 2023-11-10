Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken stresses ‘need to do more’ to protect civilians in Gaza Strip

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Friday the quot;need for morequot; to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza. At the same time, he welcomed Israel#39;s approval of a daily truce in its war with Hamas in the region, allowing residents to leave the northern part.nbsp;

    Blinken, during his visit to New Delhi, stated, quot;I think some progress has been made, but I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them.quot;nbsp;mdash;AFP

