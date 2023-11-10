UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment

NNA – The U.N. human rights chief on Friday urged an investigation into what he called Israel#39;s use of quot;high-impact explosive weaponsquot; in Gaza, which he said was causing indiscriminate destruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Israel must end its use of such weapons in the densely populated area, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have been displaced by fighting in the last month.

Turk was not specific about what weapons he was referring to. Asked for comment, the Israeli military said it was making checks and would respond later.

Israel#39;s air, sea and land bombardment of Gaza, accompanied now by a ground assault deep inside the territory, aims to destroy the militant group Hamas which controls Gaza.

Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis in a cross-border Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli tallies, and the U.N. has said the assault involved war crimes. Israel#39;s subsequent bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.mdash;Reutersnbsp;

